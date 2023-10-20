Nigerians remember those killed or detained in the 2020 protests against police brutality

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Many Nigerians are remembering the victims of the historic protests in 2020 against police brutality, with Amnesty International reporting that at least 15 of the protesters are still being detained and tortured. A group held a rally in Lagos to commemorate the third anniversary of the protests while many online spoke about continuing abuses by the police. The protesters still detained are held illegally in prisons in Lagos, the rights group said Friday as it listed all their names. Isa Sanusi, director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said an investigation by the group showed the “Nigerian authorities’ utter disdain for human rights.”

