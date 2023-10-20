The Supreme Court keeps a Missouri law on hold that bars police from enforcing federal gun laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping a Missouri law on hold that bars police from enforcing federal gun laws, rejecting an emergency appeal from the state. The 2019 law was ruled unconstitutional by a district judge but allowed to remain in effect. A federal appeals court then blocked enforcement while the state appeals the district court ruling. Missouri had wanted the law to be in effect while the court fight plays out. Justice Clarence Thomas was the only member of the court to side with Missouri on Friday. The law would impose a fine of $50,000 on an officer who knowingly enforces federal gun laws that don’t match up with state restrictions.

