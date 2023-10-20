Trump asks judge to pause gag order in 2020 election case while he pursues his appeal

Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a federal judge to lift a narrow gag order imposed on him in his 2020 election interference case while the former president pursues a challenge to the ruling aimed at reining in his incendiary rhetoric. Trump’s legal team wants U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to pause her gag order ruling issued earlier this week, pending review by higher courts. Trump’s lawyers said they will seek an emergency stay from the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit if Chutkan denies their request. They say neither prosecutors nor the judge have “come close” to justifying the gag order.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.