Virginia NAACP sues Youngkin for records behind the denials of felons’ voting rights
By DENISE LAVOIE and BEN FINLEY
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia NAACP has filed a lawsuit alleging Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration failed to turn over public records. The records involve the process for restoring the voting rights of convicted felons who have completed their sentences. Youngkin has come under scrutiny since his administration shifted away from a restoration of rights system that was partly automatic. In July, the NAACP called on the administration to establish clear and publicly available criteria. The group said the current system is secretive and could discriminate against people of color. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Richmond Circuit Court.