Cows that survived Connecticut truck crash are doing fine, get vet’s OK to head on to Ohio

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Agriculture Department says 30 cows that survived a truck tipover that killed 14 others on a Connecticut highway this week have gotten a veterinary check and are cleared to complete their journey. Department spokesperson Rebecca Eddy tells the Hartford Courant that the surviving animals are doing well, and their owner is arranging to truck them to their original destination in Ohio. The cattle were en route from Maine in a tractor-trailer that crashed on a highway exit ramp in Newtown early Thursday. State police and agriculture officials said eight cows died immediately, and six others had to be euthanized because of their injuries.

