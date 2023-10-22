A 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Nepal damages dozens of homes and causes a landslide

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A 5.2 magnitude earthquake and some aftershocks have damaged nearly two dozen houses near Nepal’s capital. An official says the shaking also caused a landslide in the region. The area is nearly 60 kilometers (40 miles) west of Kathmandu, and the earthquake was felt in the Nepalese capital. Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.1. The U.S. Geological Survey provided measurements of a 5.2 magnitude with an epicenter near Bharatpur. Three tremors of 4.3, 4.1 and 3.8 magnitude also hit the region later Sunday, according to India’s Center for Seismology. Earthquakes are common in Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people.

