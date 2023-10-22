A funeral is set for a slain Detroit synagogue president as police continue to investigate a motive

Funeral services are set for a Detroit synagogue president who was found fatally stabbed at her home while police continue their investigation into the motive. Samantha Woll is being remembered as a community leader and for her interfaith work. Her funeral is Sunday afternoon in suburban Detroit. Woll was found dead at her home Saturday. Officers “observed a trail of blood” that led them to the victim’s residence, which is where the crime is believed to have occurred. The 40-year-old Woll had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022. She was also a former aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel.

