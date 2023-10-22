Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire and warnings of a widened war

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah has announced the deaths of five more militants as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border intensify. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops stationed near there on Sunday and warned Lebanon not to let itself get dragged into a new war. The tiny Mediterranean country is home to Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim political party with an armed wing of the same name. Israeli soldiers and militants have traded fire across the border since Israel’s war with the Palestinian group Hamas began, but the launches so far have targeted limited areas. Hezbollah has vowed to escalate if Israel begins a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, which is likely, and Israel said it would aggressively retaliate.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.