At least 15 killed and many injured when 2 trains collide in central Bangladesh
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A cargo train has hit a passenger train outside the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, leaving at least 15 people dead and scores injured. Rescuers joined local residents in extracting passengers from the wreckage of the train cars at Bhairab, in the central district of Kishoreganj. The collision happened at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Fire officials say the bodies of at least 15 people had been recovered and the number of casualties could increase. Train service to other parts of the country has been suspended following the accident. It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash.