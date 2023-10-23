Bishan Bedi, India cricket great who claimed 266 test wickets with dazzling spin, dies at 77

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bishan Bedi, the India cricket great whose dazzling left-arm spin claimed 266 test wickets, has died. He was 77. The death of Bedi, who underwent multiple surgeries over the last two years that included a knee operation a month ago, was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday. Bedi was part of the famous Indian spin quartet with Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan in the 1970s. He grabbed his 266 wickets in 67 test matches, but played only 10 ODIs between 1974-79, picking up seven wickets. He is survived by his wife and two children.

