France completes withdrawal of troops from northern base in Niger as part of planned departure
By SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Niger’s military leaders say France has completed its withdrawal of troops from a northern base in the West African nation as part of its planned departure from the country in the wake of July’s military coup. A junta spokesman said Sunday that nearly 200 troops, 28 trucks and two dozen armored vehicles left the Ouallam military base, which has been handed to Niger. France’s withdrawal is expected to be complete by the end of the year. The announcement comes weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will end its military presence in Niger.