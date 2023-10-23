Pro-Palestinian activists occupy international court entry, demanding action against Israeli leader

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch authorities have detained 19 activists who occupied the entrance to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The activists were denouncing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel’s actions during the war with Hamas. Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group took over a bridge in front of the court just after noon. Their banner read “Netanyahu is a war criminal.” The Dutch branch of the activist group has staged several other pro-Palestinian actions since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

