2 London police officers have been dismissed over the stop and search of a Black athlete couple

LONDON (AP) — Two Metropolitan Police officers have been dismissed from the force after a disciplinary panel concluded that they committed gross misconduct over the stop and search of two Black athletes. Professional sprinters Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos told the police watchdog that they were racially profiled by a group of police officers in 2020. The couple were driving home in London with their 3-month-old infant son in the back seat when police followed their car and pulled them over outside their home. The athletes were handcuffed and searched on suspicion of having drugs and weapons, but nothing was found.

