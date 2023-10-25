A century after her birth, opera great Maria Callas is honored with a new museum in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Soprano legend Maria Callas has been honored in Greece a century after her birth to Greek parents in New York with a new museum in Athens. The museum was inaugurated Wednesday and features recordings of her most famous opera performances as well as little known details of the private life of the singer who died in Paris at age 53. The museum opens this week following a 24-year effort to gather her costumes and other personal items from auctions and private collections. Some still consider Callas’ career to be unrivalled in opera.

