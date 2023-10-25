A second Baltimore firefighter has died after battling rowhouse fire
BALTIMORE (AP) — A second Baltimore firefighter has died from injuries sustained while battling a blaze that engulfed multiple rowhouses in northwest Baltimore last week. Baltimore City Hall spokesperson Bryan Doherty confirmed the death Wednesday morning. Lt. Dillon Rinaldo was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after the fire Thursday afternoon. He later succumbed to his injuries. Rinaldo joined the department in 2017. Another firefighter, Rodney Pitts III, died in the immediate aftermath of the fire. Three other firefighters were also injured. Their updated conditions were not immediately available, but officials said Friday that two had been released from the hospital.