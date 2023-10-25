Billions for life-saving AIDS program need to continue, George W. Bush Institute tells Congress
By AMANDA SEITZ
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Billions of dollars for a global HIV/AIDS program that’s saved millions of lives are in limbo and now the George W. Bush Institute is urging the U.S. Congress to keep money flowing to the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, also known as PEPFAR. The program sends billions of dollars to provide HIV/AIDS medication around the globe. Some Republicans say they are opposing the 20-year program because they’re worried money may be used to fund abortion services. PEPFAR’s director told The Associated Press that he knows of no instances where that would be the case.