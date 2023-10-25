Bulgaria is launching the construction of 2 US-designed nuclear reactors
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria has decided to expand the country’s nuclear power generation as an alternative of fossil fuels by launching the construction of two additional reactors at its only nuclear power plant. The two new reactors will provide a total of 2,300 megawatts. The Bulgarian government said in a statement on Wednesday that the reactors will use Westinghouse’s technology. Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said that the government has earmarked an initial amount of 250 million euros or $270 million for the project. Denkov added that the first reactor is expected to be ready in 2033 and the second one will be operational two to three years later.