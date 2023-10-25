Colorado judge chides company that tried to pay $23,500 settlement in coins weighing 3 tons

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge chided a welding company that tried to pay off a $23,500 settlement with a subcontractor by sending the money in loose coins that weighed 3 tons. Judge Joseph Findley ruled Monday that JMF Enterprises “acted maliciously and in bad faith” by delivering a custom made metal box containing the coins that was too heavy to be carried in the freight elevator at the offices for the subcontractor’s lawyer, let alone with the forklift required to carry it. He ordered JMF to pay by a more conventional method like a check. He also said it would now have to write a larger one to cover an estimated $8,000 in legal fees.

