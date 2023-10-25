Detroit man who threatened Michigan governor, secretary of state sentenced to 15 months probation

DETROIT (AP) — A 60-year-old Detroit man will serve 15 months of probation after threatening to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The Michigan Attorney General’s office says Wednesday that James Toepler was sentenced Tuesday under a specialized mental health treatment court. He also was ordered to have no contact with Whitmer or Benson. Toepler is also to have no contact with their offices, no malicious contact with 911 emergency response service or Secretary of State branch offices. Toepler pleaded no contest in September to one count of malicious use of telecommunications services. The threats were made June 23, 2021, in a telephone call to the Detroit Police Department’s 911 Call Center.

