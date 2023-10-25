Far-right candidate who wouldn’t denounce white supremacist supporters loses Tennessee mayor’s race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters in a Tennessee city have firmly rejected a far-right mayoral candidate after she refused to denounce white supremacists who showed up to support her at a candidate forum. Unofficial results show Gabrielle Hanson lost Tuesday by a wide margin to the incumbent Franklin mayor, Ken Moore. Hanson had been an alderman for Franklin, about 20 miles south of Nashville, but she loses that seat because of her mayoral run. Reporters covering Hanson’s campaign were targeted with flyers and threats. Moore said during his election night party that Franklin residents will not tolerate “divisiveness, hate and anger.”

