Former British police officer jailed for abusing over 200 girls on Snapchat
LONDON (AP) — A former British police officer has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 12 years after he pleaded guilty to over 100 child sex offenses. The crimes included threatening and blackmailing more than 200 young girls into sending him sexual photos of themselves on Snapchat. Prosecutors say former South Wales Police officer Lewis Edwards targeted 210 girls between the ages of 10 and 16 by posing as a teenage boy. He groomed them into sharing indecent images of themselves, then threatened many of his victims when they refused. The 24-year-old Edwards was arrested in February and has since pleaded guilty to some 160 counts.