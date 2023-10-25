A pilot had been told to wait to take off before planes collided on Houston runway, NTSB says

The National Transportation Safety Board says a pilot who had been told to wait to take off from a Houston airport started rolling on the runway, leading to a collision with another aircraft that had just landed. The collision happened Tuesday afternoon at William P. Hobby Airport. Three people were on board the twin-engine Hawker aircraft that started rolling. Five were on board the twin engine Cessna that had just landed. The NTSB says no one was injured. It was unclear whether the Hawker pilot heard the instruction to wait. The agency has sent a team of six investigators to the airport and said a preliminary report on the collision is expected within 30 days.

