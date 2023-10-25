Hunter Biden prosecutor wasn’t blocked from bringing California charges, US attorney tells Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second U.S. Attorney says he has testified to Congress that the prosecutor overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation had full authority over filing charges, rebutting whistleblower claims that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss didn’t have the final say. The claim that Weiss was blocked from filing tax charges in California and Washington is one of the more explosive from Internal Revenue Service Agents who testified as part of a GOP probe that the case against the president’s son had been “slow-walked” and mishandled by the Justice Department. Martin Estrada, the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles, said he told the House Judiciary Committee behind closed doors Tuesday he did not block Weiss, and also offered logistical support.

