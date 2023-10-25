Skip to Content
In the Amazon, communities next to the world’s most voluminous river are queuing for water

By EDMAR BARROS
Associated Press

CAREIRO DA VARZEA, Brazil (AP) — As the Amazon drought rages on, public authorities in Brazil are scrambling to deliver food and water to thousands of isolated communities throughout a vast and roadless territory, where boats are the only means of transportation. Across Amazonas state, which has a territory the size of three Californias, 59 out of its 62 municipalities are under state of emergency, impacting 633,000 people.

