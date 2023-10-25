Captain or boat owner: Lawyers trade blame for 2019 fire that killed 34 people as trial begins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the captain of a scuba dive boat should be held responsible for the deaths of 34 people killed in a fire aboard the vessel in 2019. But his defense attorneys said the boat’s owner is to blame in the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history. Captain Jerry Boylan is charged with one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer and faces 10 years behind bars if he is convicted. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing. Federal prosecutors blame Boylan, while his public defenders fault the boat’s owner. Opening statements occurred Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.