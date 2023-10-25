Mpox vaccinations should be recommended for high-risk men, even after outbreak ends, advisers say

NEW YORK (AP) — Government health advisers say gay and bisexual men at high risk for mpox infection should get vaccinated for the virus even after the current outbreak ends. The committee made the recommendation Wednesday. It now goes to the director to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If she signs off, it will be sent out as guidance to U.S. doctors. More than 30,000 U.S. mpox cases were reported last year. The number dropped dramatically this year, to about 800. CDC officials say the recommendation may serve to remind people the virus is still out there and that people can be infected during international travel.

