Nashville police chief’s son, wanted in the shooting of 2 officers, found dead after car chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say the estranged son of Nashville’s police chief, who was wanted in the shooting of two police officers, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading police on a chase in a stolen car. Police had been searching for 38-year-old John Drake Jr. since Saturday, when two officers were shot and wounded outside a Dollar General store in La Vergne, about 20 miles southeast of Nashville. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says officers found Drake dead Tuesday night. Drake had been wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was the son of Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake.

