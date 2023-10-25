Pope’s big synod on church future produces first document, but differences remain over role of women
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ big meeting on the future of the Catholic Church is heading into its final stretch. The Vatican released its first document, a letter from the 364 members to rank-and-file faithful. It updates them in general terms on where things stand in their deliberations. It was voted on by the assembly, which for the first time has included 54 women voting alongside bishops. Francis called the meeting back in 2021 as part of his efforts to reform the church. He wants to make it more responsive to the needs of the faithful today and empower the laity to have a greater say in its governance.