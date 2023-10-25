Scholastic will drop policy that makes it easier for school fairs to exclude diverse books

NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Inc. will end a widely criticized policy that made it easier for school book fairs not to sell works with racial, disability and LGBTQ+ themes. The children’s publisher angered many authors and educators when it created a separate package of more than two dozen books, labeled “Share Every Story, Celebrate Every Voice,” and gave schools the option on whether to include them. Scholastic had said the policy, which will remain in place for the rest of the year, was a response to the proliferation of restrictions around the country. The publisher has not settled on a strategy for 2024.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.