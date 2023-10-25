Slovakia swears in a new Cabinet led by a populist ex-premier who opposes support for Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president has sworn in a new government led by a former populist prime minister poised to end the country’s military aid for Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion. Robert Fico returned to power and took over as prime minister for the fourth time after his leftist Smer, or Direction, party won Slovakia’s September parliamentary election. Fico’s party won 42 seats in the 150-seat Parliament after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform. He has formed a parliamentary majority by signing a deal with the leftist Hlas, or Voice, party and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party to govern together.

