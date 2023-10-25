Abortions in the US rose slightly overall after post-Roe restrictions were put in place, study finds
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
A new survey finds that the total number of abortions provided in the U.S. after bans started going into effect in some states last year increased slightly. The report found that the numbers fell to nearly zero in states with bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy. But it found the numbers surged elsewhere, particularly in the states near those with bans. Clinics that provide abortion medication through online appointments and funding for patients to travel may be factors in the increase. The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling cleared the way for the restrictions.