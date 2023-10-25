Abortions in the US rose slightly overall after post-Roe restrictions were put in place, study finds

A new survey finds that the total number of abortions provided in the U.S. after bans started going into effect in some states last year increased slightly. The report found that the numbers fell to nearly zero in states with bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy. But it found the numbers surged elsewhere, particularly in the states near those with bans. Clinics that provide abortion medication through online appointments and funding for patients to travel may be factors in the increase. The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling cleared the way for the restrictions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.