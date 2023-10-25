The World Bank approved a $1B loan to help blackout-hit South Africa’s energy sector

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The World Bank has approved a $1 billion loan for South Africa to help it address an energy crisis that has peaked this year with the country’s worst electricity blackouts. It has forced South Africa to lean more heavily on its highly polluting coal-fired power stations. South Africa has experienced rolling blackouts for months because of problems generating enough electricity for its 62 million people. South Africa’s commitment to its climate change targets are in danger of being affected in the short term. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in April that the country may delay shutting down some of its coal stations because of the electricity supply problems.

