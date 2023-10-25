USPS touts crackdown on postal crime, carrier robberies, with hundreds of arrests

The U.S. Postal Service says law enforcement officials have charged more than 600 people with postal crimes since launching a crackdown in May. The so-called “Operation Safe Delivery” follows a surge in robberies. The Postal Service also deployed over 10,000 high-security boxes in high-risk areas to prevent mail theft. To reduce robberies of mail carriers, the agency is replacing tens of thousands of antiquated “arrow keys” that make them a target for criminals. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says it’s important to protect what he calls the “sanctity of the nation’s mail.” But he says his primary concern is the safety of postal carriers.

