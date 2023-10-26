1 of 4 men who escaped from a central Georgia jail has been caught, authorities say

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say one of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail last week has been caught. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes was arrested at home in Montezuma around 2 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office did not provide any other information about the arrest. Sheriff David Davis said last week that Stokes, 52-year-old Joey Fournier, 24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson and 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell had escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence at the jail early Oct. 16. There is no indication that any of the others have been caught.

