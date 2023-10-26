2% of kids and 7% of adults have gotten the new COVID shots, US data show
By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — More than a month after federal officials recommended a new version of the COVID-19 vaccines, 7% of U.S. adults and 2% of children have gotten a shot. One expert calls the numbers “abysmal.” The numbers were presented Thursday at a meeting held by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They come from a national survey of thousands of Americans, conducted two weeks ago. The survey data also indicated that nearly 40% of adults said they probably or definitely will not get the shot. And a similar percentage of parents said they did not plan to vaccinate their children.