2 workers at Fukushima plant hospitalized after accidentally getting sprayed with radioactive waste
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Two workers at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant have been hospitalized after accidentally being sprayed with radioactive liquid waste. Plant officials said on Thursday that the incident happened when the workers were cleaning a piping at a wastewater filtering facility that’s key to the ongoing treated wastewater discharge into the sea. Four workers were cleaning the piping of the water treatment facility when a drainage hose suddenly came off, getting splashed with the tainted liquid waste, which was not the wastewater running inside the system. The wastewater discharges from the plant started being release in August. Fukushima suffered triple meltdowns following the 2011 quake and tsunami.