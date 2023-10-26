Africa’s fashion industry is growing to meet global demands but needs more investment, UNESCO says

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A UNESCO report released during Lagos Fashion Week notes Africa’s fashion industry is growing rapidly to meet demand but that inadequate investment still limits its potential. The director-general of the U.N.’s cultural agency launched its first report on fashion in Africa on Thursday in Nigeria’s economic hub of Lagos. Audrey Azoulay notes the continent’s fashion industry has proven to be a lever for promoting cultural diversity. The shows held during Lagos Fashion Week feature a mix of designers from across Africa and celebrates local fashion brands in the continent.

