As the Turkish Republic turns 100, here’s a look at its achievements and challenges ahead

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish Republic, founded from the ruins of the Ottoman Empire by the national independence hero Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, turns 100 on Oct. 29. Ataturk established a Western-facing secular republic modeled on the great powers of the time. That ushered in radical reforms that abolished the caliphate, replaced the Arabic script with the Roman alphabet, gave women the vote and adopted European laws and codes. Turkey has, however, taken on a more conservative character under the 2-decade rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose party has roots in the country’s Islamic movement and who has become Turkey’s most influential leader since Ataturk.

By CINAR KIPER and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

