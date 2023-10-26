Brittney Griner, 5-time Olympian Diana Taurasi head up US national women’s roster for November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner head up the USA Basketball Women’s National Team roster announced Thursday for two exhibition games and training camp in November. The U.S. will play the Tennessee Lady Vols on Nov. 5 in Knoxville and visit Duke on Nov. 12. Training camp will be Nov. 7-9 in Atlanta as the U.S. women chase an eighth straight Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. USA Basketball will keep evaluating the player pool before naming the final roster for the Paris Games. A’ja Wilson currently is injured after leading the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA title.

