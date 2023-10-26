Former Albanian prime minister accused of corruption told to report to prosecutors, stay in country

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court has ruled that former prime minister Sali Berisha, who is accused of corruption, must report to prosecutors and not leave the country while his case is under investigation. The ruling Thursday came from the country’s Special Court on Corruption and Organized Crime, which was created in 2019 to handle corruption and other crime cases involving senior officials. Last week, the 79-year-old Berisha announced the charges against him and his son-in-law, 50-year-old Jamarber Malltezi, who was arrested on the same charges of corruption and money laundering. Berisha has said that both he and Malltezi are innocent and that he considers the case politically motivated by the ruling Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

