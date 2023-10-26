Grandpa Google? Tech giant begins antitrust defense by poking fun at its status among youth

WASHINGTON (AP) — Google is beginning its defense against a federal lawsuit accusing it of illegally thwarting competition for its ubiquitous search engine. Thursday’s testimony came from a top executive who talked about the precarious nature of the company’s success. Prabhakar Raghavan, a senior vice president at Google, testified at federal court in Washington as the tech giant defends itself in the biggest antitrust trial in the last 25 years. He described Google as a company beset by competitors and sometimes derided by younger people as “Grandpa Google.” The Justice Department accuses Google of using anticompetitive tactics to maintain dominance in internet search.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.