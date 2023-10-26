Gulf oil lease sale postponed by court amid litigation over endangered whale protections

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A sale of federal Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases that had been scheduled for Nov. 8 is being delayed pending court arguments that focus on protections for an endangered whale species. The sale had been scheduled for last month. But oil companies filed suit when the Biden administration reduced the area available for leases from 73 million acres to 67 million acres. A federal judge later ordered that the original, larger area be put up for bids and the sale was re-set for Nov. 8. But on Thursday the appeals court effectively blocked the sale again, pending arguments set for Nov. 13.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.