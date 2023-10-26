Skip to Content
Gunman opens fire on city of Buffalo vehicle, killing one employee and wounding two others

By
Published 2:11 PM

By CAROLYN THOMPSON
Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A city of Buffalo employee was fatally shot and two others were wounded when the city pickup truck they were in was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle. New York State Police say the shooting occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 190 just north of downtown Buffalo at 11:20 a.m. Thursday. No arrests have been made and state police are searching for a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee believed involved in the shooting. Mayor Byron Brown says the victims were employees of the Buffalo Sewer Authority and had just finished a job when they were shot as they drove back to the Sewer Authority building.

