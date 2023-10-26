Lawyers spar over possibility of workers’ compensation for teacher who was shot by 6-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Lawyers sparred in a Virginia courtroom over whether a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student should get only workers’ compensation. Abby Zwerner is suing Newport News Public Schools for $40 million. The school board is arguing that Zwerner’s injuries fall under workers compensation. The former first-grade teacher was hospitalized and endured multiple surgeries after a bullet struck her hand and chest. Zwerner attended Friday’s court hearing. Her left hand was still wrapped in a thick, cloth bandage. Matthew Hoffman is a circuit court judge in Newport News. He said he’ll rule on the matter in the next week.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.