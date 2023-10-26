Judge says Georgia’s congressional and legislative districts are discriminatory and must be redrawn

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says some of Georgia’s congressional, state Senate and state House districts are racially discriminatory, ordering the state to draw an additional Black-majority congressional district. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones on Thursday also ordered the state to draw two new Black-majority state Senate districts and five new Black-majority state House districts. Jones ordered the state to redraw maps before Dec. 8. He says he wouldn’t permit 2024 elections to use the current maps. The move could shift one of Georgia’s 14 congressional seats from Republican to Democratic control. The Georgia case is part of a wave of litigation after the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year stood behind its interpretation of the Voting Rights Act.

By JEFF AMY and KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press

