NEW YORK (AP) — Lionel Messi is a finalist for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award. The league announced the finalists for its season awards on Thursday. The league plans to announce the winners through its MLS Cup Playoffs. It’s no surprise that Messi, Argentina’s great who joined Inter Miami CF this summer, is up for the honor after filling stadiums wherever he played. Messi had 11 goals and eight assists since joining Inter Miami for play in the Leagues Cup in July. Giorgos Giakoumakis of Atlanta United and Eduard Löwen of St. Louis City SC are the other finalists.

