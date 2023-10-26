Man accused of drunken driving can sue Michigan police officer who misread a breath test
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
A man wrongly accused of drunken driving can sue a Michigan police officer who grossly misread a breath test. That’s the decision of a federal appeals court. The man was a native of Japan who was in Michigan for work in 2020. He blew a 0.02 on the breath test, but it was mistakenly read by a Fowlerville officer as 0.22. That would be nearly three times over the state’s blood-alcohol limit. The case was dropped after the man’s blood was checked. The rookie officer told another officer that she had “no idea” what she was doing.