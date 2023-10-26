Man arrested after trespassing twice in one day at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s home in Los Angeles

Police say they have arrested a man who trespassed twice in one day at the California home of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison on Thursday said police first responded to a call about the trespassing man on Wednesday morning. The man was served an emergency protective order and released but returned to the property later that day and was arrested. The Kennedy campaign said in a statement that the man climbed a fence at Kennedy’s home but was detained by the candidate’s private security company. It added that Kennedy was home at the time of both arrests.

By ALI SWENSON and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

