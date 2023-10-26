Miller and Márquez joined by 5 first-time World Series umpires for Fall Classic

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bill Miller and Alfonso Márquez will be joined by five first-time World Series umpires when the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks. Miller and Márquez each will be working his fifth World Series. Miller will be the umpire crew chief and would work the plate for a Game 7. Márquez will be at first base in the opener, joined by D.J. Reyburn behind the plate, David Rackley at second, Brian Knight at third, Vic Carapazza in left and Miller in right. Quinn Wolcott will call balls and strikes for Game 2 and will be followed behind the plate by Márquez, Rackley, Knight and Carapazza.

