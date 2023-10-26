New York taxpayers will cover costs of governor’s trip to wartime Israel

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office says taxpayers will cover the costs of her recent visit to wartime Israel. The announcement on Thursday comes after a nonprofit was supposed to pick up the tab but has yet to receive clearance from a state ethics panel. The Democratic governor and a handful of staff and state police were in Israel last week. Hochul had sidestepped multiple questions on who funded the trip. As governor, Hochul has no direct role in diplomatic affairs. The governor’s office says the cost of the visit, including airfare and hotels, was about $12,000.

By MAYSOON KHAN and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.