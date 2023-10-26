New York taxpayers will cover costs of governor’s trip to wartime Israel
By MAYSOON KHAN and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office says taxpayers will cover the costs of her recent visit to wartime Israel. The announcement on Thursday comes after a nonprofit was supposed to pick up the tab but has yet to receive clearance from a state ethics panel. The Democratic governor and a handful of staff and state police were in Israel last week. Hochul had sidestepped multiple questions on who funded the trip. As governor, Hochul has no direct role in diplomatic affairs. The governor’s office says the cost of the visit, including airfare and hotels, was about $12,000.